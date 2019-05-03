An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has submitted a letter to the NFL that denies claims that he is abusing his child.

The four-page letter submitted to league officials refers to an audio clip that was secretly created by his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, while in an airport in Dubai. The letter denies a majority of the claims in the recording.

Espinal can be heard on the audio clip stating their son “is terrified of you.” Espinal also tells Hill their son says “Daddy punches me.”

In the recording, Hill reportedly can be heard saying “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”

The response letter was written by Hill’s attorney Trey Pettlon and published by ESPN.

“He categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline,” the letter reads. “He also denies that he has ever grabbed his son’s arms and pulled them aside to strike him.

“There have been occasions when Tyreek has tapped his son gently on the chest with his fingers, while his son was crying and said, ‘man up, buddy’ or ‘don’t cry, my man.’ He has said that in a calm voice trying to redirect him,” it continued.

A source in a separate case states a past incident at Hill’s home resulted in a broken arm for the child. “A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said to Hill in the recently released recording.

According to the Kansas City Star, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe believes a crime was committed but cannot prove who actually hurt the child. After the release of the recording the case has been re-opened.

The letter also addressed the broken arm stating the hospital did not provide “any indication that the accident that broke his arm was caused by Tyreek” citing that it was an accident.

Hill is currently suspended by the Chiefs and cannot be a part of team activities. Team owner Clark Hunt stated when the time is right, he and the organization will make “the right decision about Tyreek.”

Last week, Hill released a statement that thanked both the Chiefs and attorneys for their support.

“My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority,” Hill said in the statement.