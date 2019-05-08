Oh baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were beaming parents as they introduced their royal baby boy to the world for the first time at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Just two days into being parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the cameras of glimpse of their first newborn child.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Duchess Meghan Markle said about her new son. “I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy" Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduce their new baby son to the world

And it seems baby isn’t as fussy as newborns typically can be.

Said Markle: He “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

“I don’t know where he gets that from!” Prince Harry added.

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said, according to PEOPLE. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

The baby boy was born in the early hours of May 6, weighting 7 pounds and three ounces. The birth was announced on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram account.

This latest addition to the royal family, makes for Queen Elizabeth’s fourth great-grandchild.

The royal couple has not yet announced a name for their baby boy.

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, flew to the U.K. last week to be by her daughter’s side ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex.

Asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks,” said the 34-year-old prince. “We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.