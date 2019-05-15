Atlanta rapper Future is facing backlash for posting an Instagram story under the caption #BigMood that shows his children posing with wads of cash.

The IG story, which went up on Monday, features two of Future’s ten sons, including his namesake, Future Jr., dressed to the nines and holding wads of cash to their ears like a telephone. The Shade Room captured the screen shot under the heading “#Future’s babies are rolling in that dough” with a frowny face and posted it to its IG page, resulting in more than 106,000 likes and many negative responses directed at Future.

Many called post tacky, weird and even ghetto while also questioning Future’s parenting style and whether he was instilling his children with the right values.

The photo drew sharp comparisons to the job Ciara and Russell Wilson appear to be doing as parents to what Future is doing, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Ciara dodged a MAJOR bullet. Cause Future Jr is out here playing sports, being a whole kid. Thanks to Russell for being an actual parent,” user @amorbeauties added.

"Ciara dodged a MAJOR bullet. Cause Future Jr is out here playing sports, being a whole kid. Thanks to Russell for being an actual parent," user @amorbeauties added.

Yes, “Papa Russ would never,” agreed user yup_imfab.

User @brookedabrand called the image “adorable and funny,” before adding “it cracks me how lil Future inner Him comes out when he on his dad side!”