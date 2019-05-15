The man who was charged in the killing of two Black shoppers at a Louisville, Kentucky Kroger grocery store last fall has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

In a ruling last Thursday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell found that Gregory A. Bush is not currently competent to stand trial.

But the judge said she suspects that this could change so she scheduled a follow-up competency hearing for July 24, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal.

Bush, who is white, was charged with a federal hate crime and faces double charges each of murder and wanton endangerment and one charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, on Oct. 24.

Moments before Bush allegedly targeted shoppers at Kroger, he attempted to enter a predominantly Black church.

Bush has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges. If he is later eligible to stand trial and is convicted on the federal charges, Bush could face either the death penalty or life in prison.

After Bush was charged last fall, his son told reporters that Bush had been previously diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder and had voiced irrational fears in the past, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal.

Hmmm. We just want to know how you can be competent to seek out a particular race of people, first in a church and then in a Kroger grocery store, yet not be competent to answer to your crimes.