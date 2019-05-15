The Last O.G., the hilarious comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, has been renewed for a third season.

The show was co-created by Jordan Peele, who also serves as its executive producer, and tells the story of an ex-con (played by Morgan) who was released from prison and is now chasing his dreams while supporting his two children.

Deadline says the show came in as cable’s #1 new comedy last year and was the highest rated cable comedy debut since 2015. The second season of the show saw ratings continue to rise – becoming cable’s #1 sitcom and reaching 23 million viewers.

Morgan, who plays Tray on the show, is ecstatic about the show’s success.

“The Last O.G. is very meaningful to me and I am blessed to get to work with my family for another season,” Morgan said, according to Deadline. “We are going to go to a whole other level this year. JUST WAIT.”

Last season, Tray went after his dreams of becoming a chef and Shay, played by Haddish, collaborated with a surprising business associate. Both Morgan and Haddish are on deck to return for the third season, along with regulars Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland, Deadline reported.

We can’t wait for the new season!