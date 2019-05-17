Emmy Award-nominated actress and 30-year comedy veteran, Wanda Sykes is taking her talents to Netflix for the first time with her upcoming comedy special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.

In it, the comedienne delivers a sharp-witted and hilarious critique on the state of the world during the one-hour special. Expect to see her touch topics including her perspective on the current political and cultural climate, which she can only describe as, well … not normal!

Wanda Sykes is staying busy and Netflix isn’t the only place we will get to see her in May.

She and Jamie Foxx have been tapped to play George and Louise ‘Wheezy’ Jefferson in an upcoming live special premiering in May.

ABC networks recently announced it would be teaming up with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and legendary producer Norman Lear for a 90-minute, live tribute to classic sitcom All in the Family and its wildly successful spinoff, The Jeffersons. Entitled Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. The television special will re-create an original episode from both of the Emmy-winning comedies. Lear and Kimmel will host the evening.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons will air May 22 at 8pm EDT, only on ABC.