5 reasons ‘See You Yesterday’ star Eden Duncan-Smith is #BlackGirlMagic

In See You Yesterday, High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. (Eden Duncan-Smith) and Sebastian (Dante Crichlow) spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. But when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin. From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes See You Yesterday, a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past.

There are plenty of reasons to love the sci-fi flick that is innovative, entertaining, and enlightening but the lead actress’ near-perfect performance as a Brooklyn-born teen with a knack for science is our favorite part.

We caught up with the actress who won us over with her tough-talking exterior, natural beauty, and brains to match to find out how she handled such an amazing role and we learned that her acting skills are just one of her many talents. It turns out, she’s the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic.

Here are 5 fascinating facts about our new fave:

She’s real-life besties with her co-star.

If you thought the chemistry between C.J. and Sebastian in See You Yesterday seemed super realistic that’s because it was. Dante Crichlow and Eden Duncan-Smith have been BFFS since they were babies.

“I’ve known him ever since the day I was born. He is my best friend and my brother,” she says of her co-star. “I am very passionate person and I’m a hot head. I can get very angry very easily and whenever Dante is around he nips it. He’s the water to my fire. He just puts me out and he always is around to try and cool things down and make me happy and to make sure that the environment is good for me and I think that aspect between Sebastian and C.J. is very much a real life aspect between me and Dante.”

She’s no newbie.

Although Eden Duncan-Smith may seem like a fresh face on the scene, she has been scoring major roles for quite a while. After training at the prestigious Dance Theatre of Harlem and the American Ballet Theatre, she starred on Broadway’s Fences alongside Viola Davis in 2010 and held her own as a cast member in Broadway’s The Lion King in 2011. You also may remember her from her stint on Netflix’s Roxanne Roxanne.

She’s a college student.

As if her acting talents aren’t impressive enough, this girl’s got brains to match. She’s currently a physics major at Hampton University and plans to pursue a career in the science field while maintaining her career as a performer. “I believe that there is no limit to what anyone can do with anything. I think there are ways to interweave both of my careers where I can be an actress and a scientist then incorporate those two aspects of my life into whatever I do,” she says. “They both can really help with a lot of the resolutions that we need for the earth and for society. I think that the education that I got in both field will really help me throughout life in choosing a very specific career and choosing a path that I’m passionate about and that will help the greater good.”

Her tribe is tight.

While it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to balance an acting career with a demanding school schedule, Eden Duncan-Smith is able to pull it off thanks to her close-knit friends and family.

“I’m very dependent on the people that I surround myself with. They help me out with everything. My mother helps me with things like emails while my dad helps me with editing auditions and getting them submitted. My manager my agent really look out for me and work on the things that are happening in that world,” she explains. “I am able to focus on my school work and focus on research and really delve into the science world so that I can get. My team is really who I depend on and really who I lean on to to help me in this moment. It’s amazing.”

She has learned from the best.

The actress had held court with some pretty major talents and she says she got some great advice from Viola Davis and Nia Long.

“One thing Viola Davis always said to me and one thing that keeps coming up is that no matter how much someone will disrespect you in this industry, because it will happen, don’t don’t hold back on on what you think you should have. If they just don’t give it to you then don’t think you’re any less worthy of the things that you feel you deserve. You worked for what you have. You have the training, you have the experience, you have the resume you earned,” she says.

Nia Long gave her some wise words as well. “Don’t let someone tell you that you are too much or you you are b-word or whatever. This is your life and how you live it is up to you.”

See You Yesterday is available now on Netflix.

