Over the weekend, philanthropist Robert f. Smith gave the brothers of Morehouse college class of 2019 the best graduation gift any grad could ask for. Smith pledged to pay their student loans.

This was more than a nice gesture. Student loan debt is a disastrous economic issue that affects 44.7 million Americans to date. 69% of the national class of 2018 took out loans, graduating with an average of well over $29,000 per student. These burden way even heavier on Black students as an estimated 77.7 percent take out federal student loans in comparison to only 57.5 percent of their white counterparts. We spoke with some of the grads who went from being Morehouse men to men of Morehouse.

To these grads, their families and the whole community who will benefit from their economic freedom, Robert F Smith is the real MVP.

Check out the full video to see what they said about their surprise gift.