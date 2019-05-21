

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton is running for Miami Dade County commissioner; Ohio Congresswoman, Joyce Beatty, introduced “The Free Credit Score Act” which would allow people to request their credit score every year from the three national reporting agencies free of charge; Maryland congressman Elijah

Cummings wants to create a prison to school pipeline to change the story for people who have served their time; Tiffany’s take on Flint, Michigan.

For all the latest political news that matters to our community, watch new episodes of DC360 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and follow Tiffany Cross on Twitter.