H&M is ready to get you right for summer!

The trendy retailer announced today, H&M’s Love for All collection and campaign titled Stay True, Stay You in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

And to kickoff the campaign they’ve enlisted the help of award-winning actress and activist Laverne Cox, internet phenom Rickey Thompson, influencer Shannon Beveridge, and lifestyle bloggers Brock Williams and Chris Lin.

Ten percent of the collection’s sales will reportedly be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, which champions for equal rights and fair treatment of the worldwide LGBTQI+ community.

The capsule collection is designed for men, women, and non-binary individuals and features athleisure-inspired looks and accessories for all. The pieces will be available online and in stores beginning May 30th. 10% of each sale will be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this campaign, celebrating an incredible community that I am so thankful and proud to be a part of,” says Laverne Cox, actress and activist.

The capsule collection spreads the message of individuality, diversity, self-confidence, and equality with varied silhouettes and motifs that sport the iconic LGBTQI+ rainbow.