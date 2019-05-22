An LA-based boxer is suing Jay-Z and Roc Nation Sports after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the ring.

According to reports, Daniel Franco signed a four-year contract with Roc Nation Sports in 2015 with seven knockouts under his belt. According to Franco, he was unable to prepare for a fight against Christopher Martin in March of 2017 due to the flu, and when he tried to get out of the bout, Roc Nation told him to proceed or face “difficulty securing future fights.”

Franco lost that fight and was scheduled for two more in May and June, and he says the company failed to pursue “appropriate medical clearance” before scheduling the fight.

Jay-Z and Timbaland accused of copyright infringement in a $2 million lawsuit

Franco insists he suffered “two skull fractures and a separate brain bleed that likely occurred in the two fights before the (Haro) match,” before being knocked out in the eighth round.