Journalist Jemele Hill and her fiancé, Ian Wallace, recently recreated Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s “Ape Sh*t” visuals for their engagement video, and it’s pretty fly.

Hill, who now works as a writer for The Atlantic, after leaving her on-air gig at ESPN took to Twitter to reveal the debut of the production, while giving thanks to Jay and Bey for the inspiration:

So me and the fiancé decided to do something different for our engagement photo shoot. Just know this: When you commit, COMMIT. Enjoy. Thank you @mytouchweddings for making this happen. Shout-out to Jay Z and Beyonce for being them.

Stylist: Kenni Wallace

Makeup: Laura Melissa pic.twitter.com/FSOug8z3Lv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2019

The video, filmed at the Detroit Public Library and the Detroit Institute of the Arts, embodies the aesthetic of the Carter’s popular 2018 track off their Everything is Love collaboration EP. On detailing her and her partner’s choice in filming locations, Hill revealed on Twitter, “Both have been pillars of our city. In many ways, this is a love letter to Detroit.”

Last week, Detroit’s alternative newsweekly The Metro Times reported that Hill and Wallace went back to her hometown to host their engagement party, which was attended by close family and friends at the city’s historic Fisher Mansion.

The theme of the evening was reported to be “Endless Love,” with music that the weekly described as “Motown and party anthem-heavy playlist.”

While speaking to the publication about her daughter’s engagement, Hill’s mother, Denise Dennard, said, “It means a lot. The community is celebrating with us, friends, and family. It’s just good warm fuzzies all over.”

Back in December, the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcaster announced her engagement to Wallace via social media, while dubbing 2018 the “year of transition” for herself, in an Instagram post.

“I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”