

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Cory Booker has introduced “The Stop Overdraft Profiteering Act” which would ban overdraft fees on debit and atm transactions and limit fees on checks and recurring payments; Alabama state senator Vivian Davis Figures has introduced a bill repealing the state’s new law which bans abortion and threatens doctors with up to 99 years in prison; Black power in Iowa; Tiffany’s take: Beware of Black Russians.

