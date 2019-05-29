A series of Instagram videos which begins with rapper DaBaby shown being heckled by a rival MC ends with that heckler getting up off the floor with his pants down and a bloody nose.
According to the Charlotte Observer, the “Baby Jesus” artist, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk was being taunted in Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall by rapper Cam Coldheart while he tried to make a purchase at a Louis Vuitton store. But soon after, the two exchange words which lead to blows being thrown
took to Instagram to show his 2.6 million followers, he’s a force to be reckoned with. According to the Charlotte Observer, the rapper posted three videos in which rapper Cam Coldheart is seen taunting DaBaby.
Cam is first seen in a video trying to heckle DaBaby while making a purchase in the Louis Vuitton Store in SouthPark Mall.
Soon after Cam and DaBaby exchange a few words, a scuffle happens, and then Cam is seen on the floor, pants down, with a bloody nose. The entire shaky video exchange can be seen from the initial trash talking by Cam to the ending trash talking by DaBaby
Note: Graphic language and violence in the following video
However Cam’s version of the story seems a bit different from what DaBaby posted of their fight. In an Instagram video Cam posted, he spoke with Louis Vuitton security who confirms two men actually delivered the beatdown.
Caught me slippin dolo. Silver back from the slums this ain’t shit. Mfs bounce back from mfs jumpin em everyday. No statements made cam back for my belt told 12 I ain’t wanna talk. I got up walked to the car and made a post. Yea I’m hurt as hell😂😂 Once again go to Loui in South Park and ask this security in Loui how many ppl jumped me when they rushed me dolo. He got his security wit em dressed like regular dude wit a legal strap @dababy keep it g u jumped me wit ya security and left me pretty, other than some scratches
In another follow up video he explains how he really is the victim.
But celebrities sided with Dababy. Comedian B. Simone said, “That’s what he get!”
Followed by rapper Yella Beezy also backing him up saying, “Did wat u was supposed to do.”
This is the second fight the rapper has gotten into in the last few weeks. Another rapper who goes by the name Don Trag, was reportedly in a coma following the beating. The man’s brother spoke with TMZ and he said Trag,”is not doing well” he claims Trag suffered brain and neck swelling.