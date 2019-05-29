JoAni Johnson slayed the runway for the first time at the age of 65.

And now, the silver stunner can be seen in a new campaign for Rihanna’s LVMH FENTY line launch, according to Bossip.

Here’s five things to know about the model’s rise to fame.

Getting her Start

Johnson’s start as a model began in 2016 when a photographer in New York City asked to take her photograph. She said was hesitant at first and made it very clear, “I didn’t want to. But my husband said, ‘C’mon, let her take the photo.’,” she told Refinery29. That photo was the beginning of her career as a model.

Here’s the Tea

Allure magazine contacted her to discuss her long gray hair in a new video series discussing the art of aging but Johnson was still hesitant to participate as a model. “I asked my husband first and, again, he said, ‘Go ahead, just try it.’ I didn’t know what they wanted. I was semi-retired and working on my tea blending business.”

Brand Awareness

Johnson has also reportedly modeled for brands like Eileen Fisher, Tome, Deveaux, CLDM by Chris Peters, Pyer Moss, and Ozwald Boateng.

Motivated by Love

Johnson’s husband Peter, pushed her to start modeling and is what still drives her to take on new challenges in the industry. He died in November 2018, but that doesn’t stop Johnson, instead it served as motivation to keep going, “I tell people all the time: I do this because he loved me doing it. I know that he would have wanted me to continue.”

Breaking New Ground

In the video Rihanna shared on Instagram launching the new Fenty campaign, models of all ages, sizes, gender, and ethnicity are shown, giving you a look on how inclusive this line is.