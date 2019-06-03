The third annual WACO Wearable Art Gala went down in Santa Monica on Saturday night and the star-studded event brought out tons of celebs serving up their best Lion King-inspired styles at the “A Journey to the Pride Lands” -themed affair.

Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Issa Rae were just a few of the famous faces who attended the lavish event that featured some incredible works of art. Tiffany Haddish was the emcee of the evening and delivered big laughs while guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner and a performance by Maxwell.

Check out a few of our favorite looks of the night: