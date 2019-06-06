The 2017 Fyre Festival has been described as one of the most disastrous music events of all time but that’s not stopping co-founder Ja Rule from trying to plan a sequel.

Dubbed the “luxury music festival” of the Bahamas, the event was immediately marred by numerous setbacks related to security, lack of food, unpaid staffers, concertgoers being ripped off, lack of proper accommodation and medical services — all of which resulted in the festival being postponed indefinitely and founder Billy McFarland being slapped with a prison sentence for fraud, Yahoo.com reports.

Despite going down in history as an epic fail, Ja Rule says the festival was “an amazing idea.”

“Here’s the real s***,” he said. “The Fyre Festival was an amazing idea. Let’s not act like every f***ing body wasn’t coming to the Fyre Festival.”

The 43-year-old rapper admits that the event “was f***ing done wrong” and “organized bad,” but “the idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end.”

He added, “The execution was extremely bad, man.”

Ja acknowledges that the end result was “extremely bad,” but claims he’s “getting calls from the biggest motherf***ing n****s who do festivals in the world. … Sure, I would like to do another festival and do it right because that’s what I intended to do in the first motherf***ing place.”

Ja Rule got a whole lotta ideas for a new Festival. Which one do you think he should go with? Full Interview: https://t.co/jX3YZFsNxz pic.twitter.com/KCmYx55zeT — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) June 5, 2019

Two documentaries have been dedicated to exploring why the Fyre Festival went left, available on Hulu and Netflix — “Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened” and “Fyre Fraud.”

Ja Rule compares the backlash over the event to hip-hop’s Rolling Loud festival, where multiple people were killed last month— but got scant media coverage.

“It feels like when it’s Black people being f**ing ostracized and f***ed over, it don’t mean nothing,” he went on to say. “But white kids that didn’t get their tents that they f***ing were promised and [still] went on and partied in Miami or the Bahamas, they made two documentaries and tried to make me the black eye of festivals.”

Ja noted that Fyre wasn’t “life or death. Money can be replaced.”

As for his relationship with McFarland, “I’m mad at Billy,” he said. “He lied to me, man. He lied to me in a lot of ways.”

