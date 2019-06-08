Last November, Michigan joined states like California, Alaska, and Maine in legalizing marijuana.

Finding places to purchase weed in Michigan can be almost impossible due to lack of dispensaries. But that won’t be the case during the Cannabis Cup.

One of the largest marijuana trade shows in the country honors Michigan’s best marijuana products, including strains, edibles, and cannabis-infused cuisine, Detroit Metro Times reports.

“We’re showcasing our famous lamb chops, macaroni and cheese steak bites and chicken bites and portobello bites,” owner of local dispensary Food With a Twist Wayne White Jr. told ABC 7 in Detroit.

Any adult over the age of 21 can attend with a photo ID, no medical card is needed to enter, unless you’re between the ages of 18 – 20, according to Metro Times.

This event is also used as a time to gain knowledge about marijuana and even try exclusives before the weed actually appears in stores. This is a perk for a lot of Michigan citizens since the only place to purchase weed currently is provisioning centers, which require a medical marijuana card.

Patrons can also bring their own weed to the Cannabis Cup. Even though the main function of this two day event is to honor weed, it has also turned into a music festival.

Musical talent such as Busta Rhymes, Lil Skies, Trick Trick and Too $hort will perform during the festival as well. In the past, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Aoki, 50 Cent, Nas, Melissa Etheridge, and Insane Clown Posse have all performed, according to M Live.

Sponsored by High Times Magazine, the Cannabis cup is expected to have tens of thousands of guests to sit in on panels, seminars and educational classes all geared towards marijuana.

High Times Magazine editor Danny Danko told ABC 7 in Detroit, that he thinks this is the start of a new day in Michigan.

“Michigan is a place where I feel like there could be a rebirth of a certain economy here with cannabis,” Danko said.