Geto Boys’ rapper Bushwick Bill fights for his life, son and publicist refute death claims

Reports circulated early sunday morning that Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill had passed away.

But his son claims his father is still fighting his battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to TMZ, Bill’s publicist told the outlet that he is “still alive and fighting cancer” in a hospital. She says she spoke to hospital staff to confirm, and says some of Bill’s family members are by his hospital bedside right now. Others are on their way.

Bill’s son says his father is “fighting for his life” and needs prayers and support. He also hinted at some friction between Bill and unnamed industry people. He said on IG, “Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it.”

He stressed, “There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill.”