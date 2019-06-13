

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses House Financial Services committee chair Maxine Waters wants banks to release data on diversity to the government; Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath is introducing a “Red Flag” Bill to stop gun violence before it starts; The White house is hiring Nicole Frazier as the new Director of African American Outreach— replacing Henry Childs who replaced Omarosa Manigault Newman.

