Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who became famous for pretending to be Black, has taken to Twitter to announce she is bisexual.

In a Twitter post on June 15, Dolezal wrote: “Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month. I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual. Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost gay.’”

“So, don’t ignore or delegitimize the ‘B’ in LGBTQI … It’s a real identity. We are here, and no one’s opinion is going to make me gay or straight or not bi,” Dolezal adds.

Dolezal, who served as the former Spokane, Washington NAACP leader before she was outed by her mother as a white woman, added that although she’s bi-sexual, she hasn’t been in a relationship for several years.

“So, although I’ve been single & celibate for 4 years and don’t plan to change that any time soon (my life is too complicated and stressful), this is my lil Pride support post to say ‘press on’ and ‘keep being you’ to the bi community,” she wrote.

Later, Dolezal added that news of her bi-sexuality was included in her book.

“Clearly a lot of people need to read my book, which I’ll remind you is the ONLY accurate, fact-checked source on my life… In my book, I talk about knowing I was bi since I was 18. My post for #pride2019 is not “coming out,” I’ve been out for a long time & have posted before,” she adds.