

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses the Supreme Court may be giving Democrats a fighting chance in Virginia’s next election.

The high court dismissed a challenge by Virginia’s House Republicans, that some of the state’s legislative districts were racially gerrymandered; The 1980’s rapper Scarface has his eyes on the highest office in the land but he’s starting with the Houston City Council; Actor Danny Glover and writer Ta-nehisi Coates are heading to Capitol Hill for a House subcommittee meeting on reparations.