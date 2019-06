On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduces “No Shame At School Act;” Black Girl 44 Scholarship;” More than four million people may not be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census; and Tiffany’s Take: Ultra White Adidas.

