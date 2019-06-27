Everyone was intrigued about the coverage that followed the Jussie Smollett alleged attack but it looks like no one was more interested than Ola and Abel Osundairo, both of who are accused of being the Empire star’s accomplice in the supposed hate crime against himself.

The Chicago Police have released a ton of records from the case involving Smollett. Initially, it was reported that Smollett had looked himself up through his own search history, but further clarification found that “Jussie Smollett” was searched more than 50 times in the days following the reported attack by one of the Osundairo brothers, according to CBS Chicago.

READ MORE: Chicago to Smollett: Time to pay back that $130K we spent on your investigation

The initial case against Smollett was opened on January 29 after he detailed being attacked around 2 a.m. when he attempted to get a late night meal. Smollett stated he was verbally attacked with racial and homophobic words, doused in a chemical and his attackers put a noose wrapped around his neck.

Eventually, the attack was labeled a hoax created with the help of the Osundairo brothers. Smolette was eventually charged with filing a false police report. Those charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, which has become a questionable decision among the city’s police and political brass.

The Chicago Tribune details new charges could be filed against Smollett. Cook County Judge Michael Toomin ordered a special prosecutor to be attached to the decision of Foxx to dismiss the charges.

The release of his search records is the second piece of information released to the public this week. On Monday, CBS Chicago shared a video from an officer’s body camera who arrived at Smollett’s downtown apartment after the attack.

READ MORE: Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January

In the video, Smollett is seen with the actual noose loosely hanging around his neck, which he kept on as evidence of being attacked. He eventually removed the rope and asked for the officer to turn the body camera off.

In addition to the release of the video and computer records, texts to and from Smollett have been made available. One of which came from Abel Osundario stating: “Bruh say it ain’t true. I’m praying for a speedy recovery. Sh** is wild.”

Recently, Empire creator Lee Daniels expressed his disappointment of supporting Smollett to Vulture saying, “I’m beyond embarrassed. I think that when it happened, I had a flash of me running from bullies.” Smollett will not return for the sixth and final season of the show.

This situation continues to get weirder and weirder.