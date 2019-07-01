An alleged racist security guard at Milwaukee’s Summerfest ruined what Lizzo otherwise considered to be the “best show ever.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer performed in front of thousands of fans on Thursday, headlining the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage, but later called out a security guard on Twitter for exhibiting racist behavior, reported The International Business Times.

Lizzo, 31, posted the video of the guard in a tweet, saying the guard “tackled and attacked” members of her team. According to the Journal Sentinel, Lizzo’s tweet, now deleted, read:

“This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds.”

Also, the Journal Sentinel reported that Lizzo added: “They’re keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I’m filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet. He needs to be in handcuffs.”

The unfortunate incident tainted an excellent show, according to Lizzo, who is one of the hottest new artists to grace the stage. Still, she had love for the people of Milwaukee.

“Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner,” Lizzo tweeted after the show.

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Lizzo thanked Summerfest but said she would be “filing a complaint” regarding the guard.

Summerfest also responded to the claims via Twitter.

“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation,” Summerfest wrote. “We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”