A Black woman in Georgia canceled a job before it even began after a white, independent contractor showed up to her house with a Confederate flag attached to his truck.

Allison and Zeke Brown of Atlanta hired the contractor, named Michael, to fix their golf cart brakes but when he got to their home on Saturday, they couldn’t help but notice the gigantic rebel flag hanging from the back, according to Yahoo.

Allison knew her family wouldn’t be doing business with Michael, and she told him as much. She later posted the encounter on Ring.

“Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you’ve come from a very long way, but we’re going to use someone else,” Allison, 40, told Michael, according to Yahoo.

“She’s upset with the flag,” explained her husband, Zeke, 48.

“No, I’m beyond upset with the flag,” the 40-year-old radiation therapist responds.

Michael said he would remove the flag, but the damage was already done.

“No, you don’t need to take it down. You can continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. But no, I cannot pay you for your services. Thank you, have a good day,” Allison said, reported Yahoo.

After the video footage was posted on Ring, thousands viewed it and commented on how well she kept it together.

Allison explained how it all went down. She said when Michael first arrived, she didn’t initially see him because she was cleaning out her closet.

It was when her husband, Zeke, came into their bedroom and uttered: “God is testing me,” that she knew there was a problem.

“When my husband told me about the flag, I said, ‘Let me handle this,’” Allison said to Yahoo Lifestyle. She said the couple’s son left the house, sure of how his mom would respond.

“I didn’t want to be the ‘angry black woman’ but I wanted him to learn and feel that bottom-line loss,” Allison explains. “You don’t go to Germany and wave the Nazi flag. It’s the same thing.”

Zeke was left surprised. For three days, he had gone back and forth with the contractor over the logistics of the job. “He hadn’t been disrespectful prior, so seeing the flag did not fit my preconceptions,” Zeke told Yahoo. “The flag was absurd — I had to walk back into the house to calm myself down.”

The Browns said that they received another message from Michael after he left, which said: “I didn’t know the flag offended y’all.”

Chile.