Swizz Beatz, the music producer, rapper and DJ is sharply criticizing President Trump’s July 4th military parade, and comparing it to a spectacle not unlike a military dictator.

“Bring out all the toys for the toy show?” Swizz is heard on video saying, referring to the military vehicles that will be included in the parade. “Look at what we dealing with. We dealing with theatrics right now. That’s why most of us gotta have knowledge of self to where we can be dealing with reality.”

The parade display will reportedly include military tanks that sat in southeast Washington D.C. for days, one of the most densely Black communities in the country.

TMZ interviewed Swizz at Los Angeles International Airport and asked him about Trump’s Independence Day military parade plans. Swizz told the outlet that he thinks Trump got the idea from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is no stranger to organizing his own military parades.

“Didn’t he just come from seeing Kim,” said Swizz. “They’re just showing off their toys. I think it’s childish. I understand why he probably wants to do it but when somebody don’t care, they don’t care.”

Swizz said he and wife Alicia Keys do not celebrate the holiday, instead opting to celebrate Juneteenth (June 19), the day that slaves were officially freed in the United States.

Trump’s military parade will feature two Bradley armored vehicles, two Abrams tanks and military flyovers from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Viewers can watch the show on huge Jumbotron screens. Trump will be speaking from a red, white and blue stage during the “Salute to America” show, with The White House reportedly giving VIP tickets to Republican Party donors on bleachers, according to CBS News.

In total, the National Park Service is spending nearly $2.5 million for the celebration, money that is being diverted from parks across the country, CBS News reports.

Swizz says the pageantry of the parade suits Trump’s personality and the reality-TV-like life of the White House inhabitants, all so that Trump can show off America’s toys, said Swizz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean.

Trump tweeted Thursday about the event, detailing the expected highlights, including an aircraft flyover, a fireworks display, and of course, an address by him.

People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019