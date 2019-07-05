“Cover girl put the bass in your walk”

RuPaul is now on the market. The housing market that is. The longtime host of reality drag show competition, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, is putting his California home on the market.

He has listed his mid-century home in Los Angeles, for $5 million, according to Page Six.

The three-time Emmy award winner purchased his home for 2.5 million, in 2011. RuPaul’s pad is stashed away in the celebrity-stuffed enclave above Sunset Strip, which really works when you see RuPaul’s funky interior decor.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Silky Nutmeg Ganache reveals the REAL reason she’s a ‘registered Republican’

Here’s a guide that will “snatch your wig” about his home.

“Dolled Up”

Even though the house is 2,362 square feet, he has three bedrooms and 2.5 baths in this home, every square inch of this space was well thought out. The “elegance extravaganza” begins in the foyer, with a framed portrait of Dolly Parton greeting you at the door. Then you enter through fire-engine red doors, to a sea of red with wall to wall coordinating wallpaper, Page Six reports.

Color Schemes

In his true bright and colorful fashion, pops of color can be seen everywhere in this home. Purple seats around a large glass dining room table that compliment the city views with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bursts of blue, appear in matching chairs in the living room, which are complimented by two carnelian couches. Artwork can also be found on the red walls, which continue into the living and dining room, and kitchen. Followed by bar seating set up next to a shiny black, tiled fireplace.

READ MORE: RuPaul called out for silence on racism among ‘Drag Race’ fans

Welcome to the Jungle

In his media room you can find leopard-print pillows on the couch, and giraffe-print carpeting on the ground. Even though many prints at once can sound tacky on the onset, somehow he makes it work.

Hopefully, whoever buys the new home will maintain its look. The description notes that the home has been around since the 1960s. “Immaculately maintained, with walls of glass, sliding glass doors, a pool, and a spa, all with views of downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific.”

Even though he’s selling, he won’t be leaving LA. Paul still owns a two-bedroom condo in West Hollywood and a Manhattan pad. While his husband, Georges LeBar, owns a ranch in Wyoming.