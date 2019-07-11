DC360 with Tiffany Cross | Jay-Z becomes chief brand strategist for cannabis company ‘Caliva’

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is launching a pre-emptive strike against the Trump administration’s attempts to alter the 2020 census process; The Trump administration is making the U.S. circuit courts White again. Of the 41 confirmed judges since 2016, not a single one is Black, Hispanic or Native American; Jay-Z is the new chief brand strategist for the Cannabis Company ‘Caliva.’ But his role may also help impact the future of people who were sent to prison on drug charges; Tiffany’s Take: Focus on 2020 candidates plans, not their personal love interest.

