It looks like Jay Ellis is officially off the market.

According to reports, the Insecure star is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Nina Senicar and the couple is reportedly expecting their first child.

The actress shared the news during an interview with Serbian outlet, Story:

“Perhaps she is not quite aware even now, because it’s hard to believe that dreams are being fulfilled in just a few months when they have been under the umbrella of the fantasy for years,” says the story translated from Serbian.

“Namely, this year’s beauty will stand in front of the altar with its chosen one, Jay Ellis (37), and in the autumn couple will get a child,” the publication continues. “Life was fairly fabulous all this time while achieving some other set goals, reviving dreams on a relationship between the California hot and Italian fantasy, but now it’s time for the actress to find a new, deeper meaning.”

According to reports, Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar have been a couple since 2015. In 2017, Ellis confirmed that he was indeed in a relationship but didn’t divulge too many details during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s where I leave it,” he said at the time. “I don’t really worry about anything else and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on so for me…a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”