A former Cincinnati judge was sentenced to six months in jail and a year of community service for giving confidential records to her brother.

Former Hamilton County, Ohio Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter was handed the sentence on Monday after an appeals court last week rejected her motion for a stay, according to local station WXIX. As Judge Patrick Dinkelacker announced the sentence, chaos erupted in the courtroom.

In 2014, Hunter was convicted of a felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract for giving confidential records to her brother, who worked as a juvenile court employee and was in the process of being fired.

In court Monday, Dinkelacker read a letter from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters that stated Hunter has “never once shown remorse” and that he “believes she has some sort of medical condition,” and was in need of a medical evaluation, according to the station. Dinkelacker denied the motion to have Hunter evaluated.

David Singleton, Hunter’s attorney, called such an evaluation inappropriate.

“I can’t believe Deters would ask for her to be evaluated. There is no issue whatsoever about her not being competent or understanding. Absolutely not,” Singleton said in court, reported the station.

Singleton also requested that Judge Dinkelacker not impose her sentence during the court hearing, instead giving him time to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

“She has gotten up each morning not knowing whether that was going to be the day she was going to jail,” Singleton said. “I know the impact that this has had on her life. We believe it would be profoundly unjust and unfair and a waste of taxpayer dollars to incarcerate her even for a minute.”

During the hearing, Dinkelacker said he had received many anonymous postcards from Hunter’s supporters – some of a threatening nature.

The judge said seven postcards began with “I’m a registered voter and charges should be dropped now,” but he said he would not be intimidated, reported Fox 19.

Dinkelacker sentenced Hunter to six months minus one day at the Hamilton County Justice Center, and one year of community control.

Hunter stands up to speak. Judge says she had the chance and denies it. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nDF7lT2S22 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 22, 2019

Hunter tried to step to the podium to be heard, but the judge told her she had her chance and denied her the opportunity. After the sentence was read, police went to remove Hunter from the courtroom and her body went limp. She had to be dragged out.

Her supporters yelled “No justice. No peace.”