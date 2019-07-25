A new poll conducted by Fox News suggests only a slight majority of people agree that it is racist to tell people to “go back” to their countries, following a chant at a rally supporting President Trump echoing tweets he made at four minority congresswomen.

But a wider margin feels that the president went too far in his volatile tweets that have been the subject of heavy controversy over the past couple of weeks.

According to the poll, 56 percent of those who participated in the poll believe telling people “go back” is racist in nature. Opposing that sentiment was a 23 percent, while 18 percent stated it depends.

READ MORE: Poll says most Americans believe Trump’s racist tweets were ‘un-American’

Also, 63 percent of those polled also believe the tweets Trump issues about the congresswomen crossed the line. About 27 percent believe the remarks were acceptable social media political statements, and 33 percent of those who identify as Republicans joined 88 percent of Democrats in agreeing the tweets were excessive.

The Fox News poll also revealed most voters are no in approval of how the president handles race relations. Some 32 percent approved while 57 percent did not. In additio, 57 percent, including 73 percent of nonwhite respondents, stated they do not believe that Trump has respect for minority groups.

The survey was conducted over 1,004 registered voters between July 21-23.

The subject matter was derived from recent headlines where Trump attacked Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Trump stated they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested placed from which they came.”

Earlier this month the House of Representatives sought a formal resolution to condemn Trump for his remarks. After the remarks were issues, house members blasted Trump on social media, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

READ MORE: Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand,” Pelosi wrote in a Dear Colleague letter. “Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets.”

All four of the congresswomen are U.S. citizens. Three of the women are from the United States, while Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee.