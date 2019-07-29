Tituss Burgess had an awkward moment with Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and the actor took to social media to share his thoughts.

It seems the star of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt took issue with Cohen’s questions about working with Eddie Murphy on the upcoming film, Dolemite Is My Name and he let it be known that he was BOTHERED.

“Did you get to chat with him at all? He was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up,” Cohen asked before getting a pretty sharp response from Burgess.

“He wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time … Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

Burgess was visibly bothered and when Andy Cohen tried to follow up he dissed and dismissed him saying, “Keep going girl, do your show.”

Check out the video:

After the appearance, Burgess made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Cohen’s questions.

“He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta!’ It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press,” Tituss Burgess wrote in an Instagram comment.

“Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job,” he added.

BLOOP.