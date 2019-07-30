When it comes to money, there’s a new generation of Black leaders who are taking different steps to secure their future.

Despite a growing racial wealth gap, which analysts predict may leave the average Black family with zero wealth by 2053, a select group of young people say they’re fighting financial burdens in their community by educating others.

theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford goes inside a uniquely constructed conference formed primarily for young, Black leaders in the financial sector to examine how they’re closing the gap and securing bags.

She also talks with Professor William Darity, an economist and researcher from Duke University, about what it really takes to support Black financial health, and why some perceptions about the way we spend money is based on nothing more than outdated myths.