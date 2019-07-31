Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida has once again been released from prison, he now resides in a Philadelphia halfway house.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms the transfer of Nida to the halfway facility.

The reality star was originally released to the halfway home on June 5. The Blast reports the star was re-arrested after he violated the terms of his parole. The rule break resulted in being taken into custody at the Phidalephia Federal Court House.

Nida was sentenced to 96 months in prison in 2014 for conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. In addition to his sentence, Nida is required to pay $1.9 million in restitution. In March, a federal judge reduced his sentence from 96 months to 84 months.

Nida’s fame rose as he appeared with his ex-wife Phaedra Parks on the Bravo series Real Housewives of Atlanta. The divorce between the two played out while Nida was behind bars.

Around the original release in June, Nida was spotted with his fiancée Sherien Almufti near the halfway home. He and Almufti have been together since 2017 and she reportedly made multiple visits to Nida during his prison stints. The Blast reports thatt Almufti will work as a real estate agent in the Philadelphia area.

As for Parks, the RHOA ish-stirrer also has a new bae, the DailyMail has linked her to Have and the Have Nots actor Medina Islam.