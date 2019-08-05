When it comes to eating good, we all know that some of the best food doesn’t come in fancy five-star buildings.

On the lush island of Antigua, one of the two islands that make up the Caribbean nation of Antigua & Barbuda, there’s a tiny roadside restaurant with a reputation for food so delicious, there are long lines every time they open.

Cavells Cook Shop in the capital city of St.John’s is known for having some of the best local cuisine on the island. The family-owned establishment has been on the island for about 19 years. The food is made with love, nearly every dish blessed by the owner herself, and it keeps locals and tourists alike coming back.

In this episode of “Grio Goes To: Antigua,” theGrio’s Deputy Editor Natasha S. Alford visits Cavell’s to see if the food lives up to the hype!

You’ll get an up-close look at the Antigua’s best fried snapper, rice & black beans, fritters, mac cheese and even a very special sweet potato that looks like nothing you’ve ever seen before…

Watch the full episode above to find out the final verdict on Cavell’s, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Black Travel Guides to the hottest destinations.