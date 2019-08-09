While longtime fans may feel bitter sweet about Empire‘s upcoming series finale, the show’s end is opening some new doors for Grambling State University student Kayla Sullers, who was selected to help shoot the final season.

Grambling announced the sophomore, who is majoring in mass communication, would be working alongside the camera crew and production team behind the scenes of FOX’s hit drama. In an official statement to Monroe, La., station KNOE, administrators praised Sullers and said her creative work had been long recognized prior to her college career.

“From the time Kayla set foot on campus, she has been shining in the classroom,” Dr. Robbie Morganfield, head of the Department of Mass Communication told the station. “It’s no surprise that she now is positioned to shine beyond it. She is among a cohort of students making phenomenal our new norm, and we’re extremely proud of that.”

Everyone’s Journey Is different 💛

I know I’ve been absent on here recently, but it’s all for the right reasons😅 pic.twitter.com/VQTAgAFvJk — Kayla Sullers🌻 (@KaylaCymonee) August 6, 2019

Empire returns for its sixth and final season this Fall. Sullers will work as a camera intern, alongside the team that supports the directors and cast, which includes Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

Dr. Carolyn Hester, dean of the Grambling’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies said Sullers is an example of the intention of the school to make each student reach their potential.

“Kayla is an example of the hundreds of thousands of HBCU students whose talents change the world when they’re given the opportunity,” Hester said.

