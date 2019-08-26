Toy company Mattel on Monday announced two iconic women have been immortalized in its Barbie’s Inspiring Women series; famed civil rights activist Rosa Parks and late NASA astronaut Sally Ride.

“These historical women broke boundaries that made the world a better place for future generations of girls,” a press release from Barbie read, per Huffington Post. The Sally Ride doll marks the first time a Barbie has been styled after a real-life astronaut for the mass market.

“Sally Ride was the first American woman, and the youngest American, to fly in space. Her adventurous nature, quest for discovery and pioneering accomplishments inspire girls everywhere to boldly reach for the stars,” a Mattel spokesperson told collectSPACE.

The Barbie Inspiring Women Series debuted on International Women’s Day last year and honors the brave women who “took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.” The line includes aviator Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

“As a brand that is dedicated to inspiring the limitless potential in every girl, Barbie is shining a spotlight on role models, historical and modern, to show them they can be anything,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie, told HuffPost. “Both Sally Ride and Rosa Parks are changemakers, so these dolls celebrate their achievements, while also encouraging girls to challenge the status quo.”

Both figures will each come with educational information about their contributions so that children can learn while playing.

The Barbie Inspiring Women Series Sally Ride and Rosa Parks doll is available to buy on Target and Barbie.com for $29.99.