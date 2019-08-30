NFL Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has a career full of memories, but unfortunately, one of those is being the target of racist verbal attacks during his 1988 season with the Indianapolis Colts and that was brought back with the team’s recent news.

Late last week, Colts franchise quarterback Andrew Luck retired from the NFL due to the hurdles of returning from multiple injuries. During the team’s home preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Luck was booed as he exited the field. Dickerson was asked about the crowd response on the Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney show and revealed it triggered memories of racist incidents with the Colts faithful.

READ MORE: Why NFL running backs are routinely disrespected

“I’ve never forgot that,” Dickerson said to Los Angeles KLAC. “But, the thing that really sticks out the most to me, I will never forget this … they took a black baby sitting in Indian-style position, put a stack of money on one side, watermelons on the other and me holding fried chicken in my hand with big red lips.”

Dickerson was honored with a Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2013 but did not provide the details of the incident then, but instead stated he was thankful to play for the city of Indianapolis. While he did not mention the incident then, he now says he never forgot.

“I’ve never, ever forgotten it and I never will forget it,” Dickerson said, according to TMZ. “That’s why if I don’t go back to Indy, I’m fine with that.”

Press asked Luck about the reaction of the fans as the news leaked across the stadium and he expressed sadness of the moment.

READ MORE: Russell Westbrook launches tech program for at-risk youth in L.A.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction. It hurt; I’ll be honest,” Luck said in a press conference ESPN reports.

Following the moment, many sports pundits and fellow athletes have been critical of the Colts fans for their reactions

Dickerson played for the Colts between 1987 and 1991 and also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.