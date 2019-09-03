The 23rd Annual Urbanworld Film Festival along with founding partner HBO, has announced its 2019 festival slate and it’s pretty impressive.

The slate of 78 official selections and 7 spotlight selections represent inclusion in the broadest sense, highlighting content from around the globe by creators of color and women. The annual showcase of diverse culture will take place in Manhattan, September 18-22.

Several fabulous films and projects will be highlighted at this year’s event including mixed-ish, Just Mercy, Harriet, All Rise, Black and Blue and First Wives Club among others.

“Each year we strive to expand our programming slate to expose stories, themes and characters that have been under-represented in our world. This year is no exception,” said Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director & Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival. “What is most exciting to see is the continued elevation of quality manifested across our content creators’ work, as we celebrate their creativity and craft.”

Check out the impressive list of projects that will be shown at Urbanworld Film Festival:

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES #Truth – Directed by Charles Murray (New York Premiere)

BOY GENIUS – Directed by Bridget Stokes Vandal – Directed by (New York Premiere) DC Noir – Directed by

“If Not Now, When?” – Directed by Meaghan Good and Tamara Bass

Release – Directed by (World Premiere)

Same Difference – Directed by (East Coast Premiere)

Vandal – Directed by Jose Daniel Freixas (New York Premiere)

Yellow Rose – Directed by Diane Paragas WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE FEATURES By The Name of Tania (Peru) – Directed by

Desrances (Burkina Faso) – Directed by (U.S. Premiere)

The Ghost And The House of Truth (Nigeria) – Directed by Akin Omotoso (World Premiere) Honey Bee (Canada) – Directed by Rama Rau (U.S. Premiere) DOCUMENTARY FEATURES Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba (Cuba) – Directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi (New York Premiere) Skin (Nigeria) – Directed by New York Premiere)

The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion (U.S.) – Directed by Lisa Cortés and Farah X LATE NIGHT SHOWCASE The Birth of Deceit – Directed by Yaw Agyapong (New York Premiere) YOUNG CREATORS SHOWCASE Ladies Day – Directed by Abena Taylor-Smith (New York Premiere) My Daughter Yoshiko – Directed by Brian Blum (New York Premiere) Street Flame – Directed by Katherine Propper

The Truck – Directed by India McKinney (World Premiere)

Tree #3 – Directed by Omer Ben-Shachar (New York Premiere) NARRATIVE SHORTS {Black title here} – Directed by

An Anomalous Love – Directed by

Angel’s Mirror – Directed by

ANNA – Directed by

A Rodeo Film – Directed by

Be A Fish – Directed by Aisha Ford (New York Premiere)

Brooklyn Park – Directed by (East Coast/New York Premiere) Cap – Directed by (New York Premiere)

Dunya’s Day – Directed by

Empty – Directed by

Feathers – Directed by A.V. Rockwell

Final Gift – Directed by

Finding Phoebe – Directed by

Illegal Rose – Directed by George Pelecanos, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Nick Pelecanos, and Stephen Kinigopoulos Adel L. Morales Bénédicte Liénard and Mary Jiménez Apolline Traoré Daniel Etim Effiong ( Sev DeMy Reggie Williams Cheng Chao Dekel Berenson Darius Dawson (New York Premiere) Jose Daniel Freixas Derege Harding (East Coast Premiere) (East Coast Premiere)

(New York Premiere) (New York Premiere) (New York Premiere) Nikola Duravcevic Marshall Tyler Raed Alsemari Cameron Morton T. J. Kalunga Jones (World Premiere)

(New York Premiere) Sadé Clacken Joseph Deborah Riley Draper (East Coast Premiere) Jazz in Wakanda – Directed by Djaka Souare

Kapara – Directed by Steve Hudson (U.S. Premiere) MARÍA – Directed by Zoé Salicrup Junco (U.S. Premiere) Message Erased – Directed by Alain Alfaro (New York Premiere)

– Directed by Nyasha Hatendi (New York Premiere) Moving On –

Mr. Parker – Directed by

Our Home Here – Directed by

PICK – Directed by

Retreat – Directed by

Ruda – Directed by Maria Victoria Ponce (East Coast/New York Premiere) Seven Mothers – Directed by Director X

Skin – Directed by (New York Premiere)

Something to Live For – Directed by Adva Reichman (New York Premiere)‘Til Death – Directed by Asha Flowers

The Night, Unsheltered – Directed by

Wednesday – Directed by

What Bitch? – Directed by

Wonder – Directed by (New York Premiere) A Short Film About Grief Alex Ashe Alicia K. Harris Angela Chen (World Premiere)

(East Coast Premiere) Audrey Ellis Fox Guy Nattiv (U.S. Premiere) (New York Premiere) Iñaki Velásquez Daniel Willis Julian Acosta Javier Molina DOCUMENTARY SHORTS A Great Day In Hip Hop Revisited – Directed by Nelson George (World Premiere) Black Girl Church – Directed by

Bradford Young: Cinema Is The Weapon – Directed by

WERK! Behind the Ball – Directed by Fred Brown, Jr. (U.S. Premiere) ANIMATION SHORTS Prizefighter – Directed by Unalienable Rights – Directed by WEB ORIGINALS (New York Premiere) (New York Premiere) (East Coast Premiere) Marissa Pina, Audrey Williams, Joe Schaefer Corine Dhondee Mice, A Small Story – Directed by Jade Baillargeault, Nazli Doale, Dimitri James, Quang Daniel La, Morgane Lau, Mélanie Pango, and Manon Pringault (New York Premiere) Lyndon J Barrois Substance – Directed by Jamaal Bradley

The 49th Day – Directed by Nathan Hong Fisher (World Premiere) Froi Cuesta Brothers from the Suburbs – Directed by Patrick Wimp (East Coast Premiere)

Cheer Up, Charlie – Directed by Carmen LoBue

Frederick Douglass Boulevard aka Food & Drink Boulevard aka F.D.B. – Directed by Washington Kirk (World Premiere)

KING ESTER – Directed by Dui Jarrod (New York Premiere) Sauce – Directed by Dui Jarrod and Caralene Robinson (New York Premiere) Soul City: Grace – Directed by Chike and Coodie (World Premiere)

Surina & Mel. – Directed by Abi Vargese (World Premiere)

The Right Swipe – Directed by Justin Casselle (East Coast/New York Premiere) MUSIC VIDEOS BGM (Featuring Temi Oni) – Directed by

Convencete (Featuring Princesa Alba) – Directed by

Outside (Featuring Daniel Laurent) – Directed by (New York Premiere)Soif (Thirst) (Featuring Ibeyi) – Directed by Mimi Lee (World Premiere) Sontenish Myers and Temi Oni Marialy Rivas (World Premiere) Jeff Palmer