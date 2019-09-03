all rise 2

The 23rd Annual Urbanworld Film Festival along with founding partner HBO, has announced its 2019 festival slate and it’s pretty impressive.

The slate of 78 official selections and 7 spotlight selections represent inclusion in the broadest sense, highlighting content from around the globe by creators of color and women. The annual showcase of diverse culture will take place in Manhattan, September 18-22.

Several fabulous films and projects will be highlighted at this year’s event including mixed-ish, Just Mercy, Harriet, All Rise, Black and Blue and First Wives Club among others.

“Each year we strive to expand our programming slate to expose stories, themes and characters that have been under-represented in our world. This year is no exception,” said Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director & Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival. “What is most exciting to see is the continued elevation of quality manifested across our content creators’ work, as we celebrate their creativity and craft.”

Check out the impressive list of projects that will be shown at Urbanworld Film Festival:

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES

#Truth – Directed by Charles Murray (New York Premiere)
BOY GENIUS – Directed by Bridget Stokes
“If Not Now, When?” – Directed by Meaghan Good and Tamara Bass
Release – Directed by (World Premiere)
Same Difference – Directed by (East Coast Premiere)
Vandal – Directed by Jose Daniel Freixas (New York Premiere)
Yellow Rose – Directed by Diane Paragas

WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE FEATURES

By The Name of Tania (Peru) – Directed by
Desrances (Burkina Faso) – Directed by (U.S. Premiere)
The Ghost And The House of Truth (Nigeria) – Directed by Akin Omotoso (World Premiere) Honey Bee (Canada) – Directed by Rama Rau (U.S. Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba (Cuba) – Directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi (New York Premiere) Skin (Nigeria) – Directed by New York Premiere)
The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion (U.S.) – Directed by Lisa Cortés and Farah X

LATE NIGHT SHOWCASE

The Birth of Deceit – Directed by Yaw Agyapong (New York Premiere)

YOUNG CREATORS SHOWCASE

Ladies Day – Directed by Abena Taylor-Smith (New York Premiere) My Daughter Yoshiko – Directed by Brian Blum (New York Premiere) Street Flame – Directed by Katherine Propper
The Truck – Directed by India McKinney (World Premiere)
Tree #3 – Directed by Omer Ben-Shachar (New York Premiere)

NARRATIVE SHORTS

{Black title here} – Directed by
An Anomalous Love – Directed by
Angel's Mirror – Directed by
ANNA – Directed by
A Rodeo Film – Directed by
Be A Fish – Directed by Aisha Ford (New York Premiere)
Brooklyn Park – Directed by (East Coast/New York Premiere) Cap – Directed by (New York Premiere)
Dunya's Day – Directed by
Empty – Directed by
Feathers – Directed by A.V. Rockwell
Final Gift – Directed by
Finding Phoebe – Directed by
Illegal Rose – Directed by

Jazz in Wakanda – Directed by Djaka Souare

Kapara – Directed by Steve Hudson (U.S. Premiere) MARÍA – Directed by Zoé Salicrup Junco (U.S. Premiere)

Message Erased

– Directed by Alain Alfaro (New York Premiere)
– Directed by Nyasha Hatendi (New York Premiere)

Moving On –
Mr. Parker – Directed by
Our Home Here – Directed by
PICK – Directed by
Retreat – Directed by
Ruda – Directed by Maria Victoria Ponce (East Coast/New York Premiere) Seven Mothers – Directed by Director X
Skin – Directed by (New York Premiere)
Something to Live For – Directed by Adva Reichman (New York Premiere)‘Til Death – Directed by Asha Flowers
The Night, Unsheltered – Directed by
Wednesday – Directed by
What Bitch? – Directed by
Wonder – Directed by (New York Premiere)

A Short Film About Grief

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A Great Day In Hip Hop Revisited – Directed by Nelson George (World Premiere)

Black Girl Church – Directed by
Bradford Young: Cinema Is The Weapon – Directed by
WERK! Behind the Ball – Directed by Fred Brown, Jr. (U.S. Premiere)

ANIMATION SHORTS

Prizefighter – Directed by Unalienable Rights – Directed by

WEB ORIGINALS

(New York Premiere) (New York Premiere)

(East Coast Premiere)

Marissa Pina, Audrey Williams, Joe Schaefer

Mice, A Small Story – Directed by Jade Baillargeault, Nazli Doale, Dimitri James, Quang Daniel La, Morgane Lau, Mélanie Pango, and Manon Pringault (New York Premiere)

Lyndon J Barrois

Substance – Directed by Jamaal Bradley
The 49th Day – Directed by Nathan Hong Fisher (World Premiere)

Froi Cuesta

Brothers from the Suburbs – Directed by Patrick Wimp (East Coast Premiere)
Cheer Up, Charlie – Directed by Carmen LoBue
Frederick Douglass Boulevard aka Food & Drink Boulevard aka F.D.B. – Directed by Washington Kirk (World Premiere)
KING ESTER – Directed by Dui Jarrod (New York Premiere)

Sauce – Directed by Dui Jarrod and Caralene Robinson (New York Premiere) Soul City: Grace – Directed by Chike and Coodie (World Premiere)
Surina & Mel. – Directed by Abi Vargese (World Premiere)
The Right Swipe – Directed by Justin Casselle (East Coast/New York Premiere)

MUSIC VIDEOS

BGM (Featuring Temi Oni) – Directed by
Convencete (Featuring Princesa Alba) – Directed by
Outside (Featuring Daniel Laurent) – Directed by (New York Premiere)Soif (Thirst) (Featuring Ibeyi) – Directed by Mimi Lee (World Premiere)

Who Are We Now (Featuring Synacure with Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Donn Babatunde Of The Last Poets.) – Directed by vagabond (World Premiere)

SCREENPLAYS

I’m Not That Girl – Written By Sundi Lofty Midnight In Kansas – Written By Malik Aziz Secret Santa – Written By Pauline Gray