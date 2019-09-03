The 23rd Annual Urbanworld Film Festival along with founding partner HBO, has announced its 2019 festival slate and it’s pretty impressive.
The slate of 78 official selections and 7 spotlight selections represent inclusion in the broadest sense, highlighting content from around the globe by creators of color and women. The annual showcase of diverse culture will take place in Manhattan, September 18-22.
Several fabulous films and projects will be highlighted at this year’s event including mixed-ish, Just Mercy, Harriet, All Rise, Black and Blue and First Wives Club among others.
“Each year we strive to expand our programming slate to expose stories, themes and characters that have been under-represented in our world. This year is no exception,” said Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director & Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival. “What is most exciting to see is the continued elevation of quality manifested across our content creators’ work, as we celebrate their creativity and craft.”
Check out the impressive list of projects that will be shown at Urbanworld Film Festival:
U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURES
#Truth – Directed by Charles Murray (New York Premiere)
BOY GENIUS – Directed by Bridget Stokes Vandal – Directed by (New York Premiere) DC Noir – Directed by
“If Not Now, When?” – Directed by Meaghan Good and Tamara Bass
Release – Directed by (World Premiere)
Same Difference – Directed by (East Coast Premiere)
Vandal – Directed by Jose Daniel Freixas (New York Premiere)
Yellow Rose – Directed by Diane Paragas
WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE FEATURES
By The Name of Tania (Peru) – Directed by
Desrances (Burkina Faso) – Directed by (U.S. Premiere)
The Ghost And The House of Truth (Nigeria) – Directed by Akin Omotoso (World Premiere) Honey Bee (Canada) – Directed by Rama Rau (U.S. Premiere)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba (Cuba) – Directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi (New York Premiere) Skin (Nigeria) – Directed by New York Premiere)
The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion (U.S.) – Directed by Lisa Cortés and Farah X
LATE NIGHT SHOWCASE
The Birth of Deceit – Directed by Yaw Agyapong (New York Premiere)
YOUNG CREATORS SHOWCASE
Ladies Day – Directed by Abena Taylor-Smith (New York Premiere) My Daughter Yoshiko – Directed by Brian Blum (New York Premiere) Street Flame – Directed by Katherine Propper
The Truck – Directed by India McKinney (World Premiere)
Tree #3 – Directed by Omer Ben-Shachar (New York Premiere)
NARRATIVE SHORTS
{Black title here} – Directed by
An Anomalous Love – Directed by
Angel’s Mirror – Directed by
ANNA – Directed by
A Rodeo Film – Directed by
Be A Fish – Directed by Aisha Ford (New York Premiere)
Brooklyn Park – Directed by (East Coast/New York Premiere) Cap – Directed by (New York Premiere)
Dunya’s Day – Directed by
Empty – Directed by
Feathers – Directed by A.V. Rockwell
Final Gift – Directed by
Finding Phoebe – Directed by
Illegal Rose – Directed by
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
A Great Day In Hip Hop Revisited – Directed by Nelson George (World Premiere)
Black Girl Church – Directed by
Bradford Young: Cinema Is The Weapon – Directed by
WERK! Behind the Ball – Directed by Fred Brown, Jr. (U.S. Premiere)
ANIMATION SHORTS
Prizefighter – Directed by Unalienable Rights – Directed by
WEB ORIGINALS
(New York Premiere) (New York Premiere)
(East Coast Premiere)
Marissa Pina, Audrey Williams, Joe Schaefer
Corine Dhondee
Mice, A Small Story – Directed by Jade Baillargeault, Nazli Doale, Dimitri James, Quang Daniel La, Morgane Lau, Mélanie Pango, and Manon Pringault (New York Premiere)
Lyndon J Barrois
Substance – Directed by Jamaal Bradley
The 49th Day – Directed by Nathan Hong Fisher (World Premiere)
Froi Cuesta
Brothers from the Suburbs – Directed by Patrick Wimp (East Coast Premiere)
Sauce – Directed by Dui Jarrod and Caralene Robinson (New York Premiere) Soul City: Grace – Directed by Chike and Coodie (World Premiere)
MUSIC VIDEOS
BGM (Featuring Temi Oni) – Directed by
Convencete (Featuring Princesa Alba) – Directed by
Outside (Featuring Daniel Laurent) – Directed by (New York Premiere)Soif (Thirst) (Featuring Ibeyi) – Directed by Mimi Lee (World Premiere)
Sontenish Myers and
Temi Oni
Marialy Rivas (World Premiere)
Jeff Palmer
Who Are We Now (Featuring Synacure with Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Donn Babatunde Of The Last Poets.) – Directed by vagabond (World Premiere)
SCREENPLAYS
I’m Not That Girl – Written By Sundi Lofty Midnight In Kansas – Written By Malik Aziz Secret Santa – Written By Pauline Gray