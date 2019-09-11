1 First Wives Club

Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau star in the series from Tracy Oliver that’s based on the 1996 film of the same name. The series will follow “Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge.” Expect to see guest stars like Method Man, Giuliana Rancic and Nene Leakes.

Premiere date: Thursday September 19 on BET+