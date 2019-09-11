Fall means school is back in session, the weather is cooling down, and the pumpkin spice posse is taking over. It also means it’s time for a FALL TV preview and we’ve got the rundown of the new series, returning favorites, and fresh new faces you should be watching this Fall.
1First Wives Club
Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau star in the series from Tracy Oliver that’s based on the 1996 film of the same name. The series will follow “Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge.” Expect to see guest stars like Method Man, Giuliana Rancic and Nene Leakes.
Premiere date: Thursday September 19 on BET+