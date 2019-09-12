On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses:

Senator Cory Booker introduces The Federal Firearm Licensing Act; President Donald Trump and HBCUs; Virginia Congressman, Donald McEachin, is leading a group of Democrats in the house in the Senate, sponsoring the low income Solar Energy Act; Tiffany’s Take: Patriotism on 9/11.

