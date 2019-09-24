Shonda Rhimes is readying her ninth Netflix project and it sounds pretty cool.

Notes on Love is an episodic anthology series that will examine the “unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives.”

The first season will focus on marriage and Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will produce the whole season and be joined by some pretty big-named executive producers for certain episodes including Norman Lear, Aaron Shure, Steve Martin, Diane Warren, Jenny Han, Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo.

Notes on Love is the ninth project resulting from Rhimes’ epic overall deal with Netflix that she inked back in 2017. ICYMI, here are a few of the other projects on the horizon from Shondaland: The Residence: Based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which offers a vividly accurate insider’s account of White House residence staffers and the upstairs-downstairs lives they share with the First Families at one of the most famous homes in history.

The Warmth of Other Suns: Based on Pulitzer-Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning book of the same name, this powerful, groundbreaking series tracks the decades-long migration of African-Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South in search of a better life in the North and the West between 1916 and 1970.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: A documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s award-winning reimagining of the classic ballet The Nutcracker. This staged contemporization – with its inclusive cast of all ages and its blend of dance traditions – has further cemented Debbie Allen’s legacy as one of the most significant forces for good in dance.