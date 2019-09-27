U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 13th congressional district, Rashida Tlaib, is taking to fashion to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump with the release of her very own T-shirt line.

Tlaib recently debuted a line of shirts that read “Impeach the MF.” For those who don’t know, “MF” is often used as a censored abbreviation for the explicative “motherf***er.”

On Thursday (September 26) Tlaib launched the collection just hours after the public release of a whistleblower’s complaint, alleging that Trump used the power of his office to solicit foreign aid to discredit political rival, Joe Biden. While the whistleblower’s identity remains unknown, their complaint also cites Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, as a central figure in this effort, according to Free AP.

Tlaib took to her Twitter account to ask followers to “lean in” with her to hold the president accountable for his actions.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it …and yes you can even wear what you feel!”

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time Tlaib has called for Trump’s impeachment. Back in January, she not only co-authored an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press detailing the process to get Trump impeached, during an event for the social justice advocacy group MoveOn.org, the then newly appointed congresswoman also called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, while referring to him as a bully.

“We’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the mother—-,” Tlaib told the crowd.

During a meeting with congressional leaders, Trump responded to Tlaib’s remarks.

“Well, I thought her comments were disgraceful. This is a person who I don’t know,” said Trump.

In the recent months, the majority of House Democrats, from Maxine Waters (D-CA) to most recently and notably, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have come forward in support of Trump’s impeachment.

