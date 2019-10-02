It looks like there’s another blast from the past on the way and this time it’s coming in the form of a Punky Brewster sequel.

According to Deadline, Cherie Johnson, who played the character of the same name in the original Punky Brewster series (1984-1988), is set to reprise the role in the sequel. The original show’s star, Soleil Moon Frye is also set to return as Punky Brewster. The sequel already has a pilot order at Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform set to launch in April 2020.

Deadline reports:

On the multicamera/hybrid continuation of the 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Johnson will once again play Cherie, best friend of Punky (Frye) since they were kids. In fact, they’re more like sisters. To Punky’s kids, she’s Aunt Cherie. Her life-long friendship with Punky inspired her to become a social worker, helping orphaned kids.

Produced by UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye will also serve as executive producer along with Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Jonathan Judge is directing the pilot.

OPINION: Leave ‘New Jack City’ out of your crappy remake machine, Hollywood

I loved watching Punky Brewster as a kid, but the idea of a sequel showing Punky as a struggling single mom sounds like a complete waste of time.

Thoughts?