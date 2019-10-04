Diahann Carroll, the gorgeous legend of film, tv, and stage passed away at the age of 84, but she leaves us with a treasure trove of her work to cherish. Whether she was a widowed nurse (Julia), a hard-working single mother of six (Claudine), a brassy fashion icon (Dynasty), or the no-nonsense mother of Whitley Gilbert (A Different World), Carroll brought into each role layers of elegance, grace, regality and of course, stunning beauty.

Let’s zig zag through time and take in the many different forms the trail-blazing Ms. Diahann Carroll shared with us along her life’s journey.