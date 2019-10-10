Back in June, Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of touching a woman’s breast without consent at a swanky Manhattan nightclub and now, according to TMZ, the actor is facing an additional charge.

Gooding was in court this morning about the initial charges of misdemeanor forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree. But reportedly, the district attorney dropped a bombshell in court, telling the judge that there is a new charge stemming from an additional incident.

As of press time, it was unclear whether this new incident involved the same accuser or if it occurred on the same night.

Previously, the actor’s reps have vigorously denied the claims of the initial accuser. Gooding’s attorney Mark Heller went so far as to create a #NotMe hashtag, his take on the powerful #MeToo movement.

This past August, Judge Phyllis Chu refused to drop the misdemeanor forcible touching and sex abuse charges against Gooding Jr. for allegedly squeezing a woman’s breasts inside the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar. Gooding Jr’s team filed a motion asking for the charge to be dismissed, Page Six reports. The judge wrote in her decision Gooding hasn’t proved why the case shouldn’t move forward.

“The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal.”

Heller contended that the accuser has “certain mental characteristics” that make it more likely for her to fudge the truth.

And it hasn’t helped that the accuser wrote on Facebook previously her “brain was one big fat mess…Some people are scared of others and want nothing more to be invisible. I am not that type of person. I am starving to be seen.”

Gooding Jr’s attorney says that he has activated the “Not Me Movement” in response.

“After fifty years of defending innocent, falsely accused and unfairly prosecuted defendants, I am igniting the ‘Not Me Movement’ (#NotMe).’ ”

Heller has been scolded by Manhattan prosecutors for victim shaming and the actor has maintained his innocence.

Reportedly, Gooding will be arraigned on the new charge next week.