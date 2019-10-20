A high school in Portland, Oregon was saved earlier this year from what may have turned into another fatal school shooting.

Surveillance footage from Parkrose High School in Portland, OR that was recently released shows a quick-thinking coach disarm a student carrying a large gun and then diffuse the confrontation with an embrace.

Angel Granados-Diaz, can be seen on video walking into the fine arts building of Parkrose High with a shotgun stashed away under is jacket on May 17, 2019, NBC News reported.

But before anything could happen Keanon Lowe, Parkrose High’s security guard and track-and-field coach, said he saw a concerning expression on Granados-Diaz’ face, “The look in his eyes. I looked at the gun and I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over.”

Other students can also be seen running away as Lowe, a former wide receiver for the University of Oregon Ducks, takes the gun from Granados-Diaz. Lowe then passes the gun to another teacher and goes in for a tight embrace with Granados-Diaz that turns into a hug, according to NBC News.

“I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.” Lowe said. “The universe works in amazing ways. I’m lucky and I’m happy that I was in that classroom for all those kids and I was able to prevent that tragedy,” he said.

Although no one was injured at the school, surveillance footage also shows police arriving later on to take Granados-Diaz into custody.

A local judge sentenced the 19-year-old to 36 months of probation and an immediate check into mental health and substance abuse treatment center.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Parakram Singh, told NBC affiliate KGW, “Through the course of the investigation it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Mr. Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School.”