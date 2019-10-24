Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriett Tubman in the highly-anticipated film, Harriet, due out November 1 from Focus Features.

Synopsis:

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

In this exclusive sneak peek, we see how illiteracy nearly sidelined the freedom fighter from saving countless slaves and how she refused to let any obstacle stand between her and her heroic destiny.

