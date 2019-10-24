Jason Momoa is gearing up for the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, See and he says the role has altered the way he approaches his relationship with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

“I don’t know if there’s one, but I do believe, and I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, there’s an aura,’ and this and that, but there is definitely an energy,” he told PEOPLE. “There’s definitely — you can feel energy off of people.”

According to Jason Momoa, playing a blind man in the new series has helped him to be more attentive.

“Now I’m a little bit more attentive to my wife’s energy,” he added. “Now I’m connected.”

The 40-year-old actor makes no secret of the fact that his wife is one of his biggest inspirations.

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible,’” he recently told Esquire.

It turns out, the heart throb who played Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones has had a crush on his wife ever since he was a kid watching her star on The Cosby Show.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” he told James Corden a couple years back. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

See premieres on Apple TV+ on November 1.